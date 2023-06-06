After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .460, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 40 of 56 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (35.7%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (8.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 58.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 31 GP 25 24 (77.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 14 (45.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 20 (64.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings