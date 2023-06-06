Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Rafael Devers (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is batting .246 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 140th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 34 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 19.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 49.1% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (24 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|22 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|13 (39.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|15 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.293 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
