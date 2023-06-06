Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Boston Red Sox (30-30) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) at 7:10 PM ET (on June 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound, while James Paxton (1-1) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Red Sox were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Red Sox's ATS record is 2-6-0 over their previous 10 matchups (eight of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Red Sox have won in 15, or 45.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Boston has won 15 of 33 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (306 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

