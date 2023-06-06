The Boston Red Sox (30-30) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (4-3) for the Guardians and James Paxton (1-1) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (1-1, 4.26 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Over four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.

Paxton heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this game.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will send Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Bieber has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.

The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.72), 43rd in WHIP (1.293), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Shane Bieber vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.430) and 66 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI in seven innings.

