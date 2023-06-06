Red Sox vs. Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 6
The Boston Red Sox (30-30) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Cleveland Guardians (27-32) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (4-3) for the Guardians and James Paxton (1-1) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (4-3, 3.72 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (1-1, 4.26 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton
- Paxton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.26 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Over four games this season, the 34-year-old has a 4.26 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
- Paxton heads into this game with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Paxton has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season entering this game.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber
- The Guardians will send Bieber (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in four innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 12 games.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Bieber has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 6.3 innings per appearance.
- The 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.72), 43rd in WHIP (1.293), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Shane Bieber vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.430) and 66 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI in seven innings.
