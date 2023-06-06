Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .190.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 23 of 51 games this season (45.1%), with multiple hits on five occasions (9.8%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (12 of 51), with more than one RBI five times (9.8%).
- He has scored in 20 of 51 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (4-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.72), 43rd in WHIP (1.293), and 64th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
