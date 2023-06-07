Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jarren Duran (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 34.1% of his games this season, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27.3% of his games this season (12 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.20 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.