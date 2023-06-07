On Wednesday, June 7 at 7:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (27-33) host the Boston Red Sox (31-30) at Progressive Field. Tanner Bibee will get the call for the Guardians, while Kutter Crawford will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The favored Guardians have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.20 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-2, 3.48 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 15 (50%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 8-12 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Connor Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

