Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Guardians on June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Jose Ramirez and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has recorded 66 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.362/.454 on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 58 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .260/.329/.430 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .258/.335/.350 slash line so far this season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.