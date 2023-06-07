Sportsbooks have set player props for Jose Ramirez and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has recorded 66 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .288/.362/.454 on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 3 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 58 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .260/.329/.430 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 62 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 29 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .258/.335/.350 slash line so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Twins Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.