Christian Arroyo and his .464 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (168 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .260 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Arroyo has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%).

He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .268 AVG .242 .318 OBP .265 .415 SLG .303 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings