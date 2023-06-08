Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo and his .464 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (168 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale on June 8 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .260 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.8%).
- He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.268
|AVG
|.242
|.318
|OBP
|.265
|.415
|SLG
|.303
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, one per game).
- Civale (1-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
