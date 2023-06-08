Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .246.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (35 of 59), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (32.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has driven home a run in 29 games this year (49.2%), including more than one RBI in 20.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 25 of 59 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|26
|22 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|13 (39.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|15 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|5 (15.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|18 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.78 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 59 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.04, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.
