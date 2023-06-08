Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will see Matt Dermody starting for the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 66 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 212 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 313 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (eight) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.323 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dermody gets the nod for the Red Sox and will make his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old left-hander will make his season debut.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Kutter Crawford Tyler Glasnow 6/4/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Tanner Houck Taj Bradley 6/5/2023 Rays L 4-1 Home Brayan Bello Shane McClanahan 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees - Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees - Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson

