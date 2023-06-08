The Las Vegas Aces (7-0) will look to continue a five-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Connecticut Sun (6-2) on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video and NBCS-BOS.

There is no line set for the game.

Sun vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: Prime Video and NBCS-BOS

Sun vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Aces 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-3.4)

Connecticut (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 166.8

Sun vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Sun Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sun are scoring 79.6 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are surrendering 77.9 points per contest at the other end (fifth-ranked).

Connecticut ranks fourth in the WNBA with 36.8 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 34.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sun are averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are forcing 14 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Sun have been missing the mark in terms of threes this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in treys made per game (6.8) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.5%).

In terms of defending three-pointers, everything is clicking for the Sun, who are allowing 6.4 treys per game (best in WNBA) and a 29% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Connecticut is attempting 46 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 68.9% of the shots it has taken (and 75.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 20.8 treys per contest, which are 31.1% of its shots (and 24.7% of the team's buckets).

