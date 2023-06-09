Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo and his .643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .259 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Arroyo has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.268
|AVG
|.242
|.318
|OBP
|.265
|.415
|SLG
|.303
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.63 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Cole (7-0) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.82), 30th in WHIP (1.130), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).
