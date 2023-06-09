The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo and his .643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .259 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 15 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Arroyo has had an RBI in seven games this year (25.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (14.3%).

In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .268 AVG .242 .318 OBP .265 .415 SLG .303 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 3 11/3 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings