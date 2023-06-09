The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .235 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 52.4% of his 42 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Wong has an RBI in nine of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings