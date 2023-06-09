Justin Turner -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .256.

Turner has recorded a hit in 38 of 60 games this year (63.3%), including 18 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (11.7%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 31.7% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (45.0%), including five games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 18 .300 AVG .246 .378 OBP .360 .388 SLG .410 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 5 RBI 9 10/8 K/BB 12/10 1 SB 1

