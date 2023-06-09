The New York Yankees (37-27) and Boston Red Sox (31-32) clash on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-0) to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (7-0, 2.82 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.61 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.61 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over five games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.

Whitlock has one quality start this year.

Whitlock will try to collect his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will send Cole (7-0) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.82 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 13 starts this season.

Cole has 13 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks 14th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.

