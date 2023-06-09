After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Guardians.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .200 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 54 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.0% of those games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.1% of his games this year, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3%.

He has scored in 22 of 54 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings