Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.
- He ranks 24th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 69.5% of his 59 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 18 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 57.6% of his games this year (34 of 59), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.333
|AVG
|.236
|.404
|OBP
|.320
|.556
|SLG
|.327
|18
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|19/12
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (3-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 3.69 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .179 to opposing hitters.
