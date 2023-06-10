The Boston Red Sox and Alex Verdugo, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 7:35 PM ET.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

7:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 69.5% of his 59 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 18 games this season (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 57.6% of his games this year (34 of 59), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .333 AVG .236 .404 OBP .320 .556 SLG .327 18 XBH 8 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 19/12 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

