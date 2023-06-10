Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .586 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 10 at 7:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .247 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has recorded a hit in 15 of 29 games this season (51.7%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in one of 29 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Arroyo has an RBI in seven of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.279
|AVG
|.214
|.326
|OBP
|.233
|.442
|SLG
|.286
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|8/1
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .179 to opposing batters.
