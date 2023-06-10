Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:35 PM ET on Saturday.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 53.5% of his games this season (23 of 43), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (11.6%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has had an RBI in nine games this season (20.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%).
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this year (18 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.557
|SLG
|.354
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.62).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .179 to his opponents.
