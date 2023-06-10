Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Justin Turner (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .260 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (31.1%).
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.1% of his games this season, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.3% of his games this season (27 of 61), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.297
|AVG
|.214
|.362
|OBP
|.314
|.438
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|11
|19/11
|K/BB
|22/14
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (3-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.69, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.
