Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Rafael Devers (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 59 hits, batting .247 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 133rd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 49.2% of his games this year (30 of 61), with two or more RBI 12 times (19.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.276
|AVG
|.210
|.333
|OBP
|.261
|.478
|SLG
|.505
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|25
|25/11
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.62 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.69, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.