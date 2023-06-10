How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Tanner Houck gets the nod for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:35 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 7:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 319 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.66 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.331 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Houck (3-5) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
- He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Houck has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Shane McClanahan
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
