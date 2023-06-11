Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .247 with seven doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with multiple hits on five occasions (16.7%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Arroyo has driven in a run in seven games this season (23.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%).
- He has scored in 11 of 30 games (36.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.279
|AVG
|.217
|.326
|OBP
|.234
|.442
|SLG
|.283
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|12/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.58 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.96 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
