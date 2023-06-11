Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .276 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Duran has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.7% of them.

He has homered in three games this season (6.4%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .321 AVG .232 .394 OBP .267 .543 SLG .317 14 XBH 5 2 HR 1 16 RBI 7 23/10 K/BB 31/3 4 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings