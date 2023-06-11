The MercedesCup qualifying qualification final features four matches today, the best being No. 74-ranked Christopher Eubanks challenging No. 113 Radu Albot. The tennis action in Stuttgart, Germany will be streaming live.

MercedesCup Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 11

Watch on Fubo! Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch the MercedesCup Today - June 11

Match Round Match Time Christopher Eubanks vs. Radu Albot Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Marton Fucsovics vs. Altug Celikbilek Qualifying Qualification Final 5:00 AM ET Benjamin Hassan vs. Yosuke Watanuki Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET Borna Gojo vs. Antoine Bellier Qualifying Qualification Final 6:20 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Eubanks vs. Albot

In nine tournaments so far this year, Eubanks is 13-9 and has not won a title.

Albot has gone 13-10 through nine tournaments this year, but he's come up short in clinching any tournament titles.

In his 22 matches so far this year across all court types, Eubanks has played an average of 27.6 games.

So far this year, Eubanks has won 80.6% of his service games and 16.5% of his return games.

This year, Albot has played 23 total matches (across all court types), with a 51.2% game winning percentage. He averages 22.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Including all surfaces, Albot's service game winning percentage is 70.9% (winning 141 of 199 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 29.9% (winning 59 of 197 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Altug Celikbilek Max Hans Rehberg 6-1, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Christopher Eubanks Benjamin Lock 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 1 Radu Albot Hugo Gaston 6-2, 6-0 Qualification Round 1 Marton Fucsovics Louis Wessels 6-3, 6-1 Qualification Round 1 Borna Gojo Mats Rosenkranz 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Antoine Bellier Vladyslav Orlov 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 1 Yosuke Watanuki Henri Squire 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 Qualification Round 1 Benjamin Hassan Roman Safiullin 7-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 1

