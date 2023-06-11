Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pablo Reyes -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .289 with three doubles and three walks.
- In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Reyes has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In three games this year, Reyes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.379
|AVG
|.125
|.400
|OBP
|.222
|.483
|SLG
|.125
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|0/2
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
