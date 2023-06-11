On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 60 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .247 with 31 extra-base hits.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 133rd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Devers has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this season (37 of 62), with multiple hits 20 times (32.3%).

In 13 games this year, he has gone deep (21.0%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has driven in a run in 31 games this year (50.0%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including seven multi-run games (11.3%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .276 AVG .211 .333 OBP .261 .478 SLG .523 17 XBH 14 5 HR 10 26 RBI 26 25/11 K/BB 29/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings