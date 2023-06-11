Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (38-28) versus the Boston Red Sox (32-33) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 11.

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for the Yankees and Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's record against the spread is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those contests).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those games.

Boston has a win-loss record of 13-18 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 4.9 runs per game (320 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule