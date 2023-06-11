Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Reese McGuire -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Yankees Player Props
|Red Sox vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Yankees
|Red Sox vs Yankees Odds
|Red Sox vs Yankees Prediction
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has nine doubles and five walks while batting .284.
- In 51.4% of his 35 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 35 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.261
|.320
|OBP
|.320
|.429
|SLG
|.326
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|12/1
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.58).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (2-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.