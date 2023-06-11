One game after putting up 41 points in a 94-77 win over the Aces, DeWanna Bonner will lead the Connecticut Sun (7-2) into a matchup with the Atlanta Dream (2-4). The game is on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sun vs. Dream matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dream have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

So far this season, five out of the Sun's games have gone over the point total.

The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.