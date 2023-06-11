DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut Sun (7-2) into a matchup against the Atlanta Dream (2-4), one game after going off for 41 points in a 94-77 victory over the Aces, on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

The matchup has no set line.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Sun vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Sun vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Connecticut is 3-5-0 this year.

Connecticut has seen five of its games hit the over.

Sun Performance Insights

In 2023, the Sun are seventh in the league offensively (81.2 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (77.8 points conceded).

In 2023, Connecticut is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.4 per game) and second-best in rebounds conceded (33.8).

The Sun commit 13 turnovers per game and force 14.2 per game, ranking fifth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Sun are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

In 2023 the Sun are second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

In 2023, Connecticut has attempted 70.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.8% of Connecticut's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.2% have been 3-pointers.

