Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In five games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 55.7% of his games this season (34 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.333
|AVG
|.235
|.404
|OBP
|.313
|.556
|SLG
|.319
|18
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|19/12
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Seabold gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .265 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.