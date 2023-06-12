Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, on June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 73rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In five games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 29.5% of his games this season, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 55.7% of his games this season (34 of 61), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .333 AVG .235 .404 OBP .313 .556 SLG .319 18 XBH 8 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 19/12 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

