The Buffalo Bills right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Bills games hit the over.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills put up a 7-1 record at home and were 6-2 away last year.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Allen also ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano collected 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Jets September 11 1 - +1600 Raiders September 17 2 - +8000 @ Commanders September 24 3 - +8000 Dolphins October 1 4 - +2500 Jaguars October 8 5 - +2500 Giants October 15 6 - +5000 @ Patriots October 22 7 - +5000 Buccaneers October 26 8 - +12500 @ Bengals November 5 9 - +900 Broncos November 13 10 - +4000 Jets November 19 11 - +1600 @ Eagles November 26 12 - +700 @ Chiefs December 10 14 - +650 Cowboys December 17 15 - +1600 @ Chargers December 23 16 - +3000 Patriots December 31 17 - +5000 @ Dolphins January 7 18 - +2500

