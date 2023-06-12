Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 61 hits, batting .247 this season with 31 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 132nd and he is 26th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.7% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.6% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (49.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (19.0%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.276
|AVG
|.212
|.333
|OBP
|.260
|.478
|SLG
|.513
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|26
|25/11
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.