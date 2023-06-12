How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
A couple of hot hitters, Masataka Yoshida and Ryan McMahon, will be on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in baseball with 71 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .423 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average.
- Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (323 total).
- The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Boston's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.312).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Paxton is trying to record his third quality start of the season.
- Paxton is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Clarke Schmidt
