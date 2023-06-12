A couple of hot hitters, Masataka Yoshida and Ryan McMahon, will be on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in baseball with 71 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .423 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average.

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (323 total).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Boston's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.312).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Paxton is trying to record his third quality start of the season.

Paxton is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Clarke Schmidt

