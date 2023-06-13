The Buffalo Bills at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +800.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo went 7-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo sported the sixth-ranked defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

The Bills picked up seven wins at home last year and six away.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

In 15 games last year, Matt Milano delivered 1.5 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and three interceptions.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Jets September 11 1 - +1600 Raiders September 17 2 - +8000 @ Commanders September 24 3 - +8000 Dolphins October 1 4 - +2500 Jaguars October 8 5 - +2500 Giants October 15 6 - +5000 @ Patriots October 22 7 - +5000 Buccaneers October 26 8 - +12500 @ Bengals November 5 9 - +900 Broncos November 13 10 - +4000 Jets November 19 11 - +1600 @ Eagles November 26 12 - +700 @ Chiefs December 10 14 - +650 Cowboys December 17 15 - +1600 @ Chargers December 23 16 - +3000 Patriots December 31 17 - +5000 @ Dolphins January 7 18 - +2500

