Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .677 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .258 with eight doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this year (17 of 31), with more than one hit six times (19.4%).

In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 25.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .298 AVG .217 .340 OBP .234 .532 SLG .283 7 XBH 3 2 HR 0 9 RBI 3 13/3 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings