Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .677 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .258 with eight doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Arroyo has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this year (17 of 31), with more than one hit six times (19.4%).
- In 31 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.
- He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.298
|AVG
|.217
|.340
|OBP
|.234
|.532
|SLG
|.283
|7
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|13/3
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.12 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Anderson (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
