Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .270 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Turner is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (32.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 64), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), with two or more RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.8% of his games this year (28 of 64), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .305 AVG .227 .372 OBP .331 .450 SLG .391 11 XBH 10 4 HR 4 16 RBI 12 20/12 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings