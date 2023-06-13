Pablo Reyes -- batting .200 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .271 with three doubles and three walks.

Reyes has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.

Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .379 AVG .105 .400 OBP .190 .483 SLG .105 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 1/2 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings