Tuesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (33-34) and Colorado Rockies (28-40) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (1-3) against the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Red Sox are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

Boston has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Red Sox have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored 326 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

