Reese McGuire -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has nine doubles and six walks while hitting .278.
  • In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this year.
  • McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year (eight of 36), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.306 AVG .250
.320 OBP .321
.429 SLG .313
6 XBH 3
0 HR 0
5 RBI 5
12/1 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.25 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
