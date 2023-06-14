Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while batting .362.
- In nine of 12 games this year (75.0%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.379
|AVG
|.333
|.455
|OBP
|.429
|.793
|SLG
|.778
|7
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|7/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 7.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
