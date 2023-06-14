The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Verdugo enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .273.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 45 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this year (28.6%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 55.6% of his games this season (35 of 63), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .328 AVG .235 .404 OBP .313 .537 SLG .319 18 XBH 8 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 20/14 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings