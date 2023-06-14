The Buffalo Bills have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the NFL as of June 18.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bills games.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

The Bills went 7-1 at home last season and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 9-2 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC East.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen had 35 TD passes and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 63.3% of his throws for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game).

Allen also rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs scored 11 TDs, catching 108 balls for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game).

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and picked up 760 yards (58.5 per game).

Gabriel Davis had 48 receptions for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Matt Milano recorded 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +5000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +5000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +12500 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +4000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +5000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.