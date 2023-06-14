The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .243 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), with more than one hit seven times (15.6%).

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%).

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .284 AVG .197 .346 OBP .254 .554 SLG .348 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings