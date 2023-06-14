The Colorado Rockies (29-40) ride a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Boston Red Sox (33-35), at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Garrett Whitlock (3-2) for the Red Sox and Austin Gomber (4-5) for the Rockies.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Whitlock - BOS (3-2, 4.78 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-5, 7.57 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

Whitlock (3-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.281 in six games this season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Whitlock has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies will send Gomber (4-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 7.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.57, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .319 against him.

Gomber has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Gomber heads into this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 outings this season.

