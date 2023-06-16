As of June 18, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+800) make them third-best in the NFL.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo went 7-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, six Bills games hit the over.

Buffalo had the sixth-ranked defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 397.6 yards per game.

At home last season, the Bills were 7-1. On the road, they were 6-2.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground, Latavius Murray scored six touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 760 yards (58.5 per game).

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped lead the charge with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1600 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +5000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +5000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +12500 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +4000 11 November 19 Jets - +1600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +5000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

