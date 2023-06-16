Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .272 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Turner is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 66), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.307
|AVG
|.227
|.370
|OBP
|.331
|.443
|SLG
|.391
|11
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|12
|20/12
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
