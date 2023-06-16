Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+100). The game's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have a 14-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.8% of those games).

Boston has gone 13-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (56.5% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 54.5%.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times this season for a 36-30-2 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 25% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-18 16-17 14-9 20-25 21-27 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.